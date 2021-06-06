Seo In Guk lets his jealousy take over in new stills from the forthcoming episode of Doom At Your Service

Seo In Guk Can’t hold back his jealousy over Park Bo Young in Doom At Your Service. Read on to find out.

There are three categories to note: Regular boyfriends, K-drama boyfriends and K-drama 'jealous' boyfriends and needless to say, our favourite is the third category! Doom At Your Service, Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young's latest fantasy-romance drama has been hitting all the sweet spots! Doom At Your Service and its stars reign over the most buzzworthy drama and actor lists for the third consecutive week and is a fan favourite since it began airing.

Now, according to the latest stills, we will soon get to see the sweet and jealous side of Myeol Mang. For fans, who have been keeping up with the show, Myeol Mang and Tak Dong Kyung recently confessed their love for one another, shedding their past animosity and embracing the newfound romance in their hearts. In the latest stills, Tak Dong Kyung is in the middle of a meeting with Park Young (Nam Da Reum), the author of a web novel. However, Myeol Mang watches from a distance, his eyes focused solely on the two of them. Tak Dong Kyung doesn't pay him any attention, she is in fact listening attentively to Park Young.

At one point, Park Young grabs Tak Dong Kyung’s hand to write something on it, Myeol Mang’s jealousy flares even more. He crushes his glass as he glares at the pair, shooting imaginary lasers at Park Young. The way Myeol Mang’s cold personality suddenly switches from a cold and stoic man to a mushy and adorable lover is rather sweet and provides enough fodder for laughs. The next episode of Doom at Your Service airs on June 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

