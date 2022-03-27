Seo In Guk to make an appearance in Han So Hee, Park Hyung Sik starrer ‘Soundtrack No.1’?

Seo In Guk will make a special appearance in Disney+ new original series 'Soundtrack #1' to support the team. Seo In Guk, who previously announced his appearance through the credits, is expected to take on the role of singer Jay Joon, who works closely with Han So Hee.

Seo In Guk, who became a part of the series because of his good relationship with the production team, said that he was willing to fire support because he was working on a good project. In particular, as he takes on the role of a singer in the drama, he plans to add pleasure to the audience by appearing as a singer after a long time.

‘Soundtrack #1’ revolves around Han Sun Woo (Park Hyung Sik), a rookie photographer. He doesn’t talk much, but he is a kind and warm-hearted man. He is friends with Lee Eun Soo (Han So Hee). They have been close friends for 20 years.

Meanwhile, Lee Eun Soo works as a lyricist to make a living. She has an honest and bright personality. Due to a reason, Han Sun Woo and Lee Eun Soo begin to live together at the same house for 2 weeks. Staying together, their relationship develops romantically.

Seo In Guk launched his singing career after winning the talent reality show ‘Superstar K’ in 2009, and made his acting breakthrough in ‘Reply 1997’ (2012). Since then, he has starred in television series ‘Master's Sun’ (2013), ‘High School King of Savvy’ (2014), ‘Hello Monster’ (2015), ‘Squad 38’ (2016), ‘Shopping King Louie’ (2016), ‘The Smile Has Left Your Eyes’ (2018) and ‘Doom At Your Service’ (2021).

