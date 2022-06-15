Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Si Yang and Kang Mina star in the group poster for ‘Cafe Minamdang’

Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Si Yang, and Kang Mina of 'Cafe Minamdang' are scheduled to captivate this summer with an exhilarating and breathtaking comical investigative drama featuring characters full of personality. In the poster released on June 15th, the humorous appearance of Seo In Guk, Kwak Si Yang, and Kang Mina, members of the Cafe Minamdang, and Oh Yeon Seo's serious atmosphere, standing holding a folding screen, contrast, adding to the interest in the story they will create.

Seo In Guk perfectly possessed Yong Dong fashionista Nam Han Joon by wearing splendid suit fashion and accessories, and Oh Yeon Seo with long straight hair, an all-black suit and fierce gaze radiates the chemistry of Han Jae Hee, who is a 'Han Gwi'.

In addition, Kwak Si Yang, with a cute hairstyle, smiled while holding a coffee cup, showing the 'insignificant beauty' of barista Gong Soo Cheol, and Kang Mina holding notes in both hands and improvising with a playful expression on a playful expression, exuding the charm of 'Janggumi' of four people who are 180 degrees different from the sharp image in the first poster, raising curiosity towards the colorful story of 'Cafe Minamdang'.

In particular, the copy of 'a thrilling comic investigative drama by a shaman who is thrilled as if possessed by a god' displays Detective Han Jae Hee (Oh Yeon Seo) and Nam Han Joon (Seo In Guk), Gong Su Cheol (Kwak Si Yang) and Nam Hye Jun (Kang Mina) of the Cafe, raising the expectations of prospective viewers for the thrilling investigation drama that will unfold. As much as fashion, personality and personality are polar opposites, and we look forward to the first broadcast to see what kind of events the characters will entangle and unravel.

