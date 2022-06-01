Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo starrer thriller drama ‘Cafe Minamdang’ unveils first teaser poster

KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Cafe Minamdang', which will be aired for the first time on June 27, released its first teaser poster, signaling the beginning of a pleasant and exhilarating investigation story. In the teaser poster released on June 1st, objects used in fortune-telling such as fortune-telling books, bells, and fans are placed, drawing attention.

In a space full of spiritual energy, the brightly shining drops create a mysterious yet eerie atmosphere. We look forward to the first broadcast that will present a thrilling catharsis to the small screen with the activities of the breathtaking and exhilarating incidents to see what will happen at the fortune-telling shop 'Cafe Minamdang', which is reputed to be a famous restaurant in Yongsan.

The drama is a mystery-comic investigation drama involving a former profiler and current shaman Park Soo Jung. Seo In Guk takes on the role of Nam Han Jun, a shaman who is armed with flashy speech and stylish fashion in the drama, and Oh Yeon Seo as Han Jae Hee, a detective in the homicide squad who does not hesitate to solve the case.

It is said that the two seemingly polar characters implement justice in their own way based on their strong professional spirit. The people who unintentionally formed a relationship due to a mysterious incident two years ago are expected to sometimes clash, sometimes harmonize, and radiate an unpredictable chemistry.

In addition, Gong Su Cheol (Kwak Si Yang), a barista who has amazing dialect skills, and Nam Hye Joon (Kang Min Ah), a genius hacker from the National Intelligence Service, work with Nam Han Jun (Seo In Guk) as a member of a group who investigate all kinds of irregularities and fouls.

