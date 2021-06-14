Seo In Guk & Park Bo Young enjoy romantic date in Jeju Island in forthcoming episode of Doom At Your Service

On June 14, tvN released stills of Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk from the upcoming episode of Doom at Your Service. Read on to find out.

We love angst-ridden K-dramas, especially for couples who are trying their best to make their relationship work or stay together, despite the odds that are pulling them apart! One such drama on air is the Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young starrer, Doom At Your Service, which follows an unusual romance between a celestial being Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk) and a terminally ill-woman Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young). The drama has maintained consistent ratings and audiences are loving the sweet and mushy romance between the lead actors.

In the previous episode, Tak Dong Kyung bursts out crying in front of Myeol Mang telling him that she wants to live! Myeol Mang tearfully admits that he wants to live too. That’s why he wants to die with her. The two shared a desperate embrace, and viewers are eager to find out what will happen next. In the newly released stills, we see Tak Dong Kyung and Myeol Mang enjoy a romantic and love-filled date on the serene Jeju Island. They clasp each other's hands tightly as if promising each other that they will never let go. Their outfits match the pleasant environment as they share these heartfelt moments of love with each other.

Meanwhile, Cha Joo Ik, Lee Hyun Kyu and Na Ji Na are embroiled in a serious love triangle. Cha Joo Ik seems to be falling in love with Na Ji Na, who cannot get over her first love Lee Hyun Kyu. On the other hand, Lee Hyun Kyu is trying his best to woo Na Ji Na but he is also starting to see Cha Joo Ik's interest in her. Doom At Your Service airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9 pm KST on tvN.

Credits :Studio Dragon

