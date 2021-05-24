Seo In Guk recalls his awkward rejection on a ferris wheel; Gives confession advice from a personal experience

Check out how the handsome ‘Doom At Your Service’ star Seo In Guk was rejected, on a variety talk show!

‘Doom At Your Service’ lead Seo In Guk has been melting hearts since his comeback to the screen. The actor and singer has charmed many with both his vocals and visuals. He’s widely recognised for his role in the classic Reply series, Reply 1997. He then starred in various shows such as Squad 38, Shopping King Louie and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes. He’s currently appearing in the fantasy-romance drama Doom At Your Service, alongside Park Bo Young.

The actor recently appeared on the variety show The Ugly Duckling also known as My Little Old Boy, and shared his most embarrassing rejection story! It started with host and entertainer Seo Jang Hoon saying, “You (Seo In Gook) mentioned that you used to get rejected each time you confessed your feelings” to which the actor nodded in confirmation. Another host, Shin Dong Yup then asked him to recall his most crushing and embarrassing rejection story!

Seo In Guk started recalling the embarrassing story and said that he had shared this story in public before too. He began with talking about his love interest - the girl was older to him, and was set up by his friend who was in a relationship. He also revealed that he ended up liking her and met her a couple of times with his couple friends. The group of friends then decided to go to an amusement park and Seo In Guk’s friend gave him the signal and told him to confess his feelings that day itself. He said that he then decided he would confess it while riding on the ferris wheel. The hosts started laughing and the actor continued by saying that he miscalculated his timings. Looking back, he said that he should’ve confessed his feelings at the end of the ride. But he said he was so nervous, he blurted it out the moment they got on the wheel.

He apparently said “I have something to say” and then started singing the song ‘Can’t We’ by Wheesung. At the end of the song (he sang just the first verse), he said, “Go out with me.” To this, Seo In Guk then revealed that the girl said, “Sorry, I only see you as a dongsaeng” (‘Dongsaeng’ here can mean her younger brother or friend.) He then hilariously recalled that they sat in dead silence during the entire ferris wheel ride. Shin Dong Yup then said, “That’s something to keep in mind. If you’re going to confess your feelings on a ferris wheel, you should wait until the end of the ride.” Seo In Guk then funnily replied in the next instant saying, “Personally, I think you should just stay off the ferris wheel. Never get on a ferris wheel if you want to confess your feelings!”

Well, that’s something every fan will now keep in mind!

Are you watching ‘Doom At Your Service’? How do you like the show so far? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below!

