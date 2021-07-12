Seo In Guk reportedly offered lead role for webtoon based drama; Label responds

The talented actor seems to be in talks for a new lead role after his recent run in 'Doom At Your Service'. Read details below.

Seo In Guk is on a roll.

After completing his drama, Doom At Your Service, the actor seemingly has another role already in the works. On 12 July, after a source from the industry reported that the actor had already accepted another lead role, his agency stepped in. StoryJ Company cleared any rumours going around by announcing that the actor has indeed been offered a role but has not confirmed his part.

The role in question is the lead role for the upcoming drama, ‘Minamdang: Case Note’ (literal title). The TV series will be adapted from a famous webtoon of the same name. The webtoon, written by writer Jung Jae Han, had received praise and even won the Kakao Page web novel contest prompting its adaptation. The webtoon follows the story of a former profiler named Han Jun and his fellow colleagues.

Based on the happenings of a cafe named Minamdong, the drama will have different characters introduced and will take on a humorous path unlike the action-filled one of the webtoon. With the number of the webtoon’s readers already at 150,000, the drama already has a strong footing to stand on.

Seo In Guk, of Reply 1997 fame, was recently seen in fantasy-romance drama ‘Doom At Your Service’ opposite Park Bo Young where he played the role of Doom. He also sang the OST ‘Distant Fate’ for the show.

The filming of ‘Minamdong: Case Note’ is expected to begin in October this year once the casting is complete. We hope actor Seo In Guk accepts the role and we get to see him back on our screens soon!

Credits :News1

