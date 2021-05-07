Seo In Guk says his chemistry with Park Bo Young is absolutely "perfect" in press con for Doom At Your Service

Seo In Guk couldn't stop gushing over Park Bo Young in the press conference for Doom At Your Service.

In the official press conference for Doom At Your Service held by CJENM, the leading cast of the show, Seo In Guk, Park Bo Young, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh and Shin Do Hyun alongside the director of the drama Kwon Young Il answered questions from the press and elaborated on their characters in detail. A highlight clip was shown with some key scenes from the drama, just enough to peak curiosity but not nearly enough to spoil the same, followed by a cast introduction.

Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young are both mutual friends with Director Kwon and thereby, anticipated that they would get to work with each other at some point. As such, both the actors were overjoyed to find out that the time had come. When asked about their interest in the drama, all the actors unanimously agreed that the novel concept and theme of the drama was what drew them to the same. Park Bo Young shared that she was particularly excited about the fact that she would be playing an ordinary character because most of her characters so far have been special in some way and so she's glad that this time around, her partner would be the one who is special. Kang Tae Oh shared that even though the central couple's love story is a fantasy romance, the love triangle between Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh and Shin Do Hyun is also worth paying attention to. Lee Soo Hyuk is at the centre of this love triangle and Kang Tae Oh too, seems to have an equation with him.

When asked about their first impressions of each other, Park Bo Young shared that Seo In Guk is incredibly down to earth and sincere. Seo In Guk in turn, said that his first impression of Park Bo Young was that she was very petite before continuing to say that he learned a lot from the actress. Finally, when the actors were asked about their chemistry with each other, Seo In Guk stepped up to excitedly reply by saying that his chemistry with Park Bo Young was as perfect as he imagined it to be. At this, Park Bo Young couldn't hide a blush and even the MC picked up on the emphasis Seo In Guk placed on the word perfect. He also went on to say that their chemistry is one of the highlights of the drama itself.

Doom At Your Service starts airing on and from May 10, 2021.

