Seo In Guk shares interesting insight about his forthcoming romance with Park Bo Young in Doom At Your Service

Seo In Guk termed Myeol Mang and Tak Dong Kyung's romance as 'interesting'! Read further for details.

Seo In Guk has grown from strength to strength and audiences are witness to his exponential growth as an artist. He launched his singing career after winning the talent reality show Superstar K in 2009 and made his acting breakthrough in Reply 1997. Over the years, Seo In Guk has headlined some amazing dramas like Shopping King Louie, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes and now Doom At Your Service. In a recent pictorial for Marie Claire magazine, the talented actor-singer dished on his latest fantasy-romance drama, Doom At Your Service.

Seo In Guk plays Myeol Mang, a celestial being and a messenger between God and human beings. His name itself spells doom and is a cold-hearted and aloof being. Myeol Mang causes everything he touches to vanish, however, life changes when he encounters a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate. Seo In Guk shared, “The process Myul Mang goes through until he realises he has fallen in love with the human Tak Dong Kyung is interesting.” The actor also confirmed that he will be participating in the OST of the drama.

In the previous episodes of Doom At Your Service, Tak Dong Kyung challenges Myeol Mang that she will teach him the meaning of true love and compassion, as Myeol Mang scoffs her off. However, a brutal incident brings them closer as Tak Dong Kyung realises that Myeol Mang is lonely, while his urge to protect her against all odds intensifies further. Doom At Your Service airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST on tvN.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Doom At Your Service EP 3 Preview: Shin Do Hyun & Lee Soo Hyuk’s romance takes flight as they kiss in the rain

Are you watching Doom At Your Service? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×