Seo In Guk tests positive for COVID-19; Halts filming for ‘Minamdang’

Seo In Guk has tested positive for COVID-19 and has temporarily halted filming for his upcoming drama ‘Minamdang’ (romanised title), due to his diagnosis. On March 29, Seo In Guk’s agency shared a statement announcing the same. According to the statement, the actor tested positive for the virus via a self-test kit which he took prior to a shoot for his upcoming KBS series ‘Minamdang’, and later received an official diagnosis at a hospital.

Seo In Guk has previously received three doses of the vaccine for the virus, and is currently not exhibiting any particular symptoms. The actor is self-isolating and will be unable to participate in filming for ‘Minamdang’ at present, as a result of his positive diagnosis.

His agency further shared, “In accordance with the guidelines of health authorities, Seo In Guk will focus entirely on his treatment while in self-quarantine,” continuing, “We are currently rearranging his upcoming schedule.”

Based on a web novel of the same name, ‘Minamdang’ is a mystery-comedy, starring Seo In Guk as a former profiler turned fraudulent shaman, Nam Han Joon. Using his profiling skills to accurately solve his customers’ problems, Seo In Guk’s character makes them believe that he actually has some kind of magical powers. He is joined by actress Oh Yeon Seo taking on the role of Han Jae Hee, a violent crimes detective who is passionate about justice. ‘Minandang’ was previously reported to be scheduled to premiere in the first half of this year.