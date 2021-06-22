Seo In Guk will sing for tvn’s Doom At Your Service OST marking his music comeback in three years

The actor and singer will be able to convey his emotions more holistically in the drama. Read on to know about it.

Seo In Guk is going to be a part of the OST for his ongoing show ‘Doom at your Service’. He is singing in the song ‘In the Distant Future, We Are’ for the final track of the drama’s OST album. The song is written by a renowned lyricist Kim Eana who has written IU’s ‘Good Day’, ‘Nagging’ and ‘You & I’. The OST focuses on conveying the longing feelings of Myul Mang towards Tak Dong Kyung as the series will end in a few episodes.

Seo In Guk is a singer, songwriter and actor who had won the 2009 talent reality show ‘Superstar K’. He has released songs like the soulful ballad ‘With Laughter or with Tears’ and even had a Japanese debut with the single ‘Fly Away’. Guk's first Japanese album was released in 2014 called ‘Everlasting’. The OST for Doom at your Service will be his music activity in three years. He gained popularity in acting through ‘Reply 1997’ and since then has starred in many television dramas like ‘Hello Monster’, ‘High School King of Savvy’, and ‘The Smile Has Left Your Eyes’.

tvN’s Doom At Your Service premiered on May 10 and is left with four more episodes to go. The story is about a woman named Dong Kyung, played by the renowned Park Bo Young, who faces a terrible fate with everything going wrong in a single day. She wishes for the world to be doomed and meets Myul Mang, played by Seo In Guk, who is the doom itself. They form a deal but eventually all for each other. Seo In Guk will be conveying the character’s painful and held back emotions in the song which has minimal instrumentals to highlight the broken feelings.

Credits :tvNNews1

