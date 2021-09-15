Seo Hyun Jin and Ahn Sung Ki’s slice of life film ‘Cassiopeia’ wraps up principal shooting

The movie 'Cassiopeia', directed by Shin Yeon-sik, wrapped up filming on September 9th. 'Cassiopeia' is a work depicting the pain of Su Jin, who is trying to live a perfect life as a lawyer, mother, and daughter, and In Woo, a loving father, who suddenly finds themselves in the middle of many messes they call life.

National award winning actor Ahn Sung Ki takes on the role of In Woo in 'Cassiopeia' and works with Seo Hyun Jin as her father. Ahn Sung Ki and Seo Hyun Jin double the expectations for the acting synergy of the new and old representative luxury actors who believe that they are meeting for the first time through 'Cassiopeia'.

Seo Hyun Jin, who left a deep impression in every work he appeared in, including 'Oh Hae-young Again', 'Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim', 'Temperature of Love', 'Beauty Inside', 'Black Dog' and the recently aired 'You Are My Spring' returning to the screen after a long time.

Seo Hyun Jin takes on the role of Soo Jin, a lawyer who is building a successful career in 'Cassiopeia', and is expected to show various emotional passionate performances by showing Ahn Sung Ki and the affectionate harmony between the father and daughter, and the warm mother-daughter with Joo Ye Rim, the child actor of 'My House', who appears as a daughter. 'Cassiopeia' is directed by Dongju with the screenplay of 'Fair Love', 'Russian Novel', 'Birdman', 'Learning to Learn', 'Like a French Movie', and recently 'Romans 8:37' starring Song Kang-ho.

