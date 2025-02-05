Seo Hyun Jin confirms lead role in medical romance drama Love Me as a brilliant yet lonely doctor

Seo Hyun Jin is set to engage audiences once again in her newest drama! On February 5, the production team behind the highly awaited series Love Me officially confirmed that the actress will take on the lead role of Seo Joon Kyung, an obstetrics and gynecology doctor with a compelling yet melancholic backstory.

Love Me is an upcoming K-drama adapted from the original Swedish series created by Josephine Bornebusch. The show will explore the complex relations of a family whose members, despite their imperfections, go through the journeys of love and personal growth. While the premise may seem familiar, the Korean remake promises a fresh, deeply emotional story that will resonate with viewers.

The drama will be helmed by Jo Young Min, the talented director behind hits such as Do You Like Brahms? and The Interest of Love. The screenplay is crafted by Park Eun Young and Park Hee Kwon, further elevating expectations for a well-written and emotionally charged story.

Seo Hyun Jin will portray Seo Joon Kyung, a successful single woman who appears to have everything: beauty, intelligence, and a thriving career in medicine. However, beneath her polished exterior lies a deep loneliness. Having distanced herself from her family following a tragic accident seven years ago, Joon Kyung harbors a painful secret that she has kept hidden from the world.

In an effort to protect herself, she puts on an even stronger front, living with an air of confidence that masks her inner turmoil. However, her emotional barriers begin to crack when she meets a man who not only recognizes her loneliness but also accepts it. Through this relationship, Joon Kyung set out on a journey of self-discovery, healing, and love.

It was shared by the production team of Love Me that Seo Hyun Jin is acknowledged as an actress who not only brings to life the character described in the script but also deeply conveys her story in a way that fully immerses the audience. Her excellent acting and delicate portrayal were highlighted as qualities that will enable viewers to engage in the journey of Seo Joon Kyung, who continues to grow even in adulthood.

Adding to the buzz, it has been reported that Chang Ryul is in discussions to star opposite Seo Hyun Jin as Joo Do Hyun, a music director and Seo Joon Kyung’s boyfriend. The drama could also mark the anticipated small-screen debut of TWICE’s Dahyun, who is rumored to play Yoon Sol, a passionate dance crew leader. If confirmed, this would add a fresh and exciting dimension to the drama, drawing interest from K-pop fans as well.