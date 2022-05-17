Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop, Bae In Hyuk & Huh Jun Ho carry secrets in the main poster for ‘Why Her?’

SBS’ new Friday-Saturday drama 'Why Her?', which is scheduled to be aired for the first time on June 3, unveiled the main poster starring Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop, Bae In Hyuk and Huh Jun Ho on May 17.

The main poster, which condensed their narrative into just one cut, draws attention. The eyes that pierce through the black crowd are more intense. Above all, it is interesting to see Oh Soo Jae dressed in white standing alone and Gong Chan holding her hand and leading her somewhere. A passage that raises the expectation of the two people's heartbreaking and heartbreaking story of salvation. The cold gaze of Choi Tae Guk and Choi Yoon Sang standing at a distance and the distance between them are also significant. It is even more curious as to what kind of link they are connected with.

Seo Hyun Jin took on the role of 'Oh Soo Jae', a star lawyer who swallowed up regret and became poisoned. As the youngest partner lawyer at TK Law Firm and one of the top aces recognized by others, she has been running desperately for perfect success.

Hwang In Yeop plays Gong Chan, a law school student who reaches out to Oh Soo Jae, who has fallen into the abyss. He is a warm and innocent young man, but hides a painful past with a twisted fate. He changes when he meets Oh Soo Jae, who has been pushed out as a professor at a law school because of an unexpected incident.

Huh Jun Ho takes on the role of 'Choi Tae Guk', the president of TK law firm, who freely crosses the boundaries of good and evil in the face of desire. He is the owner of great power who hides his inner feelings and watches over Oh Soo Jae, who is loyal to him. He creates tension in the drama with a subtle confrontation with Oh Soo Jae.

Bae In Hyuk transforms into 'Choi Yoon Sang', a law school student who has lived a life of hiding his loneliness with his harshness. He has a warm-hearted appearance, a cool and straightforward personality, and a precarious but free spirit.

ALSO READ: Happy Joo Ji Hoon Day: Looking back at the astounding career of ‘Kingdom’ and ‘Princess Hours’ star

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.