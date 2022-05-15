Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop, Bae In Hyun & Huh Joon Ho pose in new character posters for ‘Why Her?’

'Why Her?', which is scheduled to premiere on June 3, released character posters for Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop, Huh Jun Ho, and Bae In Hyuk on May 14th. While the relationship between Oh Soo Jae, Gong Chan, Choi Tae Guk (Huh Jun Ho), and Choi Yoon Sang (Bae In Hyuk) in the previous poster drew attention, the character poster released on this day raises curiosity about each narrative.

First of all, 'Oh Soo Jae', which is expected to transform Seo Hyun Jin, draws attention with a phrase as strong as a red suit. “Instead of regret, I became a poisonous person. I have to have it all.” Her desire and poison are contained in her words, as if repeated and vowed over and over again. Oh Soo Jae is the youngest partner lawyer at TK Law Firm and one of the top aces recognized by others. She is a person who has been running desperately for perfect success. Seo Hyun Jin's return with a new character she's never seen before makes her drama fans flutter.

Hwang In Yeop transforms into Gong Chan, a law school student who reaches out to Oh Soo Jae, who has fallen into her abyss. He is a warm and innocent young man, but hides a painful past with a twisted fate. He encounters a change when he fatefully meets Oh Soo Jae, who is pushed out as an adjunct professor at a law school because of an unexpected incident. The phrase “I believe you are a good person” that flows alongside Gong Chan’s deep and lonely eyes somehow resonates with our hearts.

Explosive interest is also pouring into 'Choi Tae Guk', where Huh Jun Ho, who overwhelms the atmosphere with one glance, will perform. TK Law Firm Chairman Oh Soo Jae is a member of Choi Tae Guk, a person who freely crosses the boundaries of good and evil in order to realize his desires. The phrase “No matter how smart you are, it’s all in the palm of my hand”, combined with Choi Tae Guk’s cold gaze, creates tension.

Bae In Hyuk takes on the role of Choi Yoon Sang, a law school student who has lived a life of hiding his loneliness with rudeness. He is a young man with a warm appearance, a cool and straightforward personality, and the will to not notice anyone. The outspoken words, “If anything happens in the future, contact me instead of someone else” stimulates excitement and at the same time adds curiosity to the subtle relationship between him and Oh Soo Jae.

ALSO READ: Snowdrop Ep 14 Review: Jung Hae In & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo pray for their safety as a bomb nears its explosion

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.