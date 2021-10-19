Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop & Heo Jun Ho CONFIRMED as cast of ‘Why Oh Soo Jae’

SBS’ upcoming drama titled ‘Why Oh Soo Jae’ shows a promising lineup for its law-based story. Actors Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop and Heo Jun Ho have been confirmed to lead the show that will air in 2022. It was also reported that the drama will hold a script reading soon and begin filming in November.

‘Why Oh Soo Jae’ revolves around the life of Oh Soo Jae, played by Seo Hyun Jin, who is ruled by her greed for success. She has turned cold and does not dwell on regret. She is the youngest partner at the TK law firm, acing with her abilities. Recognised by her peers, Oh Soo Jae channels her inner spirit to bring people to their knees with her self-righteousness. She has turned this way after making one wrong choice that she initially believed would bring her success.

Hwang In Yeop will take on the role of a law school student, Gong Chan, who will be the only hope to bring Oh Soo Jae out of the pit she has fallen into. He has a warm personality and is empathetic but with a past that has its own twists and turns. He meets Oh Soo Jae as a professor at his law school following an unfortunate incident and is expected to show her what ‘love’ really means.

Heo Jun Ho will act as Choi Tae Guk, the chairman of TK law firm. He is driven by his desires and often crosses lines of good and evil in order to fulfil them. He will show a confrontational situation with Oh Soo Jae who stays loyal to him.

