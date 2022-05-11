Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop & more star in an intriguing group poster for ‘Why Her’

Our latest peek into the upcoming SBS drama ‘Why Her’ with a promising cast is here! The production company has released the group poster starring Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop, Heo Joon Ho and Bae In Hyuk displays the rushing world of law. An unstopping throng of movement full of bustling people around them, the four characters stare right ahead with distinctive expressions.

In stark red, Seo Hyun Jin as Oh Soo Jae stands out from the rest. Her character is one with righteous principles and desire to win cases with justice. As the story goes, her involvement in a unique case lands her from the role of the youngest partner at a law firm to a professor at a law school.

Her impressive student, Hwang In Yeop as Gong Chan can be seen by her side, eager to learn and absorb every word from the person he ends up falling in love with. On Oh Soo Jae’s other side is the chairman of TK law firm, Choi Tae Kook (played by Heo Joon Ho), a man with not even an inch of morality to his credit. His greedy ambitions have him taking illegal means to fulfill them. At the very left is Bae In Hyuk as Choi Yoon Sang, the second son of the TK law firm chairman and a second year student at the law school. Unbothered by the swarm of people around them, we can take a look at the interesting characters of ‘Why Her’.

Check out the poster below.

‘Why Her’ is set to premiere on June 3 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

