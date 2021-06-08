Seo Hyun Jin to play a sincere & passionate Hotel Concierge Manager in You Are My Spring

tvN’s upcoming drama You Are My Spring has shared a new glimpse of Seo Hyun Jin in her starring role! Read on to find out.

One of the most popular faces in the K-drama world is that of actress Seo Hyun Jin! Seo Hyun Jin is best known for portraying Dr Yoon Seo Jung in Dr Romantic 1 opposite Yoo Yeon Seok and Han Se Gye in The Beauty Inside. The talented actress also made a brief cameo in Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam starrer Record Of Youth. Now, she is all set to return in tvN's new drama, You Are My Spring as a sincere and passionate Hotel Concierge Manager.

You Are My Spring is a healing romance drama about a group of people who live in a building that haunts the gruesome memories of a past murder. Although they are 'adults,' they still hold their seven-year-old selves in their hearts. It is written by Lee Mi Na (screenwriter of Bubblegum) and directed by Jung Ji Hyun of The King: Eternal Monarch and Search: WWW fame. The drama stars Seo Hyun-jin, Kim Dong-Wook, Yoon Park and Nam Gyu-Ri. Seo Hyun Jin stars as Kang Da Jung, who became a hotel concierge manager after falling in love with an inn in Gangneung where she stayed briefly as a child. She moves to an old building for a fresh start.

In the newly released stills, we can see the passionate and hard-working side of Kang Da Jung. In the photos, she is having a meeting with her team, and she is completely focused on her job. Her expression remains calm and professional as she talks to the other employees. Her face shines brightly and her eyes sparkle, reflecting her love for her job. Kang Da Jung became the fastest hotel concierge manager among her colleagues. The drama is set to air on July 5 at 9 pm KST on tvN drama.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hwang In Yeop amid discussions to star in new romance drama 'Why Oh Soo Jae?' opposite Seo Hyun Jin

Are you excited to watch You are my Spring? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×