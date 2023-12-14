Seo In Guk and Park So Dam's Death's Game: Release date, time, cast, plot, more details

Death's Game is a fantasy K-Drama starring Park So Dam and Seo In Guk. Lee Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, and other actors are also a part of the project. The drama is based on a webtoon and will consist of 8 episodes. Fans eagerly await to see how the fantasy drama translates to live action.

Death's Game release date and time

Death's Game will be premiering on December 15. Part 2 of the drama would be releasing on January 5, 2024. The eight episode series will be released on Friday.

Genre

Fantasy, Drama, Thriller

Cast

Seo In Guk and Park So Dam will be taking on the lead roles in Death's Game.

Park So Dam will be taking on the role of Death. Death is a brutal and cold character who is ready to teach the livings a lesson at life. Seo In Guk will be appearing as Choi Yi Jae who looses everything in life from love to job and decides to take his own life.

Star actors are also a part of the drama and will play the roles of the 12 lives that the main character will experience. The cast boasts of Lee Jae Wook, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon, Oh Jung Se, Yoo In Soo, Kim Kang Soon, Kim Ji Hoon and Nam Kyung Eup.

Advertisement

Each of the actors will be the character Choi Yi Jae's new life and he has to try and survive to live on.

Crew

The project is written and directed by Ha Byung Hoon wrote the script for the drama too. He has previously worked on romantic comedies and fantasy romances like Sound of Your Heart, Go Back Couple, and 18 Again.

Plot

Death herself challenges Choi Yi Jae to try and survive 12 lives in which he is bound to die. Seo In Guk's character tries to take his own life and as a punishment, he has to live these different lives and experience death 12 times. After experiencing death, he is also determined to overcome it and try and survive.

The main character would be reincarnated as a priosoner, a school student, love intrest of his ex-girlfriend and many more.

In the latest trailer, Death warns Choi Yi Jae that death will come to him in all the lives but according to the efforts that he puts, the outcome can also change. She tells him that death is just the start.

As the death game begins, Choi Yi Jae is determined to win and avoid ending up in hell.

Other Details

Death's Game is based on a webcomic I'll Die Soon (literal translation). It is written by Lee Won Sik and illustrated by Gul Chan. The story surrounds the life of a man who is going through a low phase in his career and love life. One day he decides to end his life but Death herself comes to meet him and challenges him to a game.

In a recent interview, Park so Dam stated that she had a hard time filming in the early stages of her upcoming drama Death's Game. She further said that she cried every night at home after filming. She opened up and shared that she didn't want to trouble anyone even though it was physically hard for her because the director had cast and crew put their trust in her.

Death's Game Part 2 will be releasing on January 5, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Death’s Game: Seo In Guk tries to escape Park So Dam’s punishment 12 times in new highlight teaser