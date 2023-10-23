Seo In Guk day: Doom At Your Service, Café Minamdang and more; here are top 5 K-dramas of the actor

Seo In Guk, born on 23 October 1987 is a popular South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. He launched his singing career after winning the reality show titled superstar K.The actor began his acting career with his lead role debut in Reply 1997, and since then, he has steadily climbed the ranks in the industry, gaining recognition and success. On the occasion of the actor’s 36 birthday, let’s look at some of his popular K-dramas.

Doom At Your Service

Doom At Your Service came out in 2021 and became an instant hit in the fantasy genre of K-dramas. Seo In Guk portrays Doom, also known as Myul Mang, the God of Destruction, who has grown weary of his role. One fateful day, he encounters Tak Dong Kyung, played by Park Bo Young, a person equally worn down by life's challenges. Terminally ill, she makes a wish for the world to end, intriguing Myul Mang. Ultimately, these two individuals enter into an agreement.

Café Minamdang

Another one in the fantasy genre, Café Minamdang tells the tale of Nam Han Joon( played by Seo In Guk) who is a former profiler. Now a Shaman, He becomes part of the strange world of a café called Minamdang, filled with even stranger patrons.

Shopping King Louie

An underrated romantic comedy that came out in 2016, Shopping King Louie is a hidden gem. Louie, the heir of a vast business empire is a complete shopaholic. Yet, one day, he strangely finds himself without a home and no recollection when he arrives in Seoul due to amnesia. It's there that he encounters Go Bok Sil, a charming and down-to-earth girl from the countryside.

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

One of the darker K-dramas on the list, Seo In Guk, showed an exceptional performance here. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes tells the story of Detective Yoo Jin Gook who is digging into a murder case, but when his sister Yoo Jin Kang develops feelings for Kim Moo Young, a mysterious suspect who has a little memory of his past, his work becomes personal.

Reply 1997

The first installment in the iconic Reply series, Reply 1997, was Seo In Guk’s debut K-drama as well. It is the throwback to the nostalgic time when K-pop had just started gaining momentum in South Korea. The story revolves around Sung Shi Won, a high school student with unwavering loyalty to the pop boy band H.O.T., and her five friends in Busan. The narrative switches between their school days in 1997 and their reunion as 33-year-olds in 2012 (as with every Reply series). During this reunion, a mystery couple from their group is about to reveal their marriage plans. Seo In Guk takes on the role of Yoon Yoon Jae who is Shi Won's childhood friend and harbors secret feelings for her. Given it was Seo In Guk’s first lead role he did a pretty good job as a relatable guy who has a secret crush on his friend.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Will Seo In Guk and Lee Sung Kyung play lead roles in new drama In Your Brilliant Season? Find out