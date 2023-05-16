Seo In Guk, Park So Dam’s Death’s Game production team apologises for staff’s misbehavior

‘Death’s Game’ is an upcoming Korean drama starring actors Park So Dam and Seo In Guk in the lead roles. Previously, a netizen shared a post on an online community accusing the production of a drama that’s filming currently for the behavior of its staff member. They claimed that a person from their workforce verbally abused the netizen for taking a photo for a tourist. Now, the drama revealed to have been TVING’s upcoming project ‘Death’s Game’, has shared a statement apologising for the same.

Netizen’s claim against Death’s Game crew

According to the post, the netizen was called out for filming at a drama shooting site while they were passing by COEX in Seoul, South Korea. The person in question claimed that they were unaware of the ongoing filming at the location because there was a lot of distance between him and the site as well as that the shoot was covered by a sculpture. They claimed to have only taken a photo of a tourist at their request, and in turn were glared at by the production team member who also reportedly cussed at them.

Death’s Game team’s apology

On May 15, once it was revealed that the drama in question was TVING upcoming fantasy series ‘Death’s Game’, the team shared their stance on the matter and apologised. Here’s what it said.

“This is the production team of ‘Death’s Game.’

We have confirmed that in the past week there was inappropriate behavior by our assistant staff hired for organizing and working at the filming location.

We sincerely apologize for not being more careful during the production process and for any inconvenience caused.

In the future, we will do our best to prevent the recurrence of unpleasant incidents through better thorough on-site management.”

About Death’s Game

The upcoming fantasy drama starring Seo In Guk and Park So Dam in the lead roles is gaining a lot of attention due to the many guest roles from skilled actors. So far, the participation of Kim Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Jang Seung Jo, Choi Si Won, Lee Jae Wook, and Sung Hoon, have been confirmed as cameos for Seo In Guk’s character Choi Yi Jae’s many reincarnations. Go Youn Jung and Kim Ji Hoon are set to take on supporting roles.

