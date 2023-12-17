Seo In Guk recalls how filming challenging Death's Game scene gave him panic attack
Death's Game starring Seo In Guk and Park So Dam released on December 15. The Cafe Minamdang actor shared his personal struggles he faced on the set.
Death's Game is a fantasy K-Drama starring Park So Dam and Seo In Guk. Lee Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, and other actors are also a part of the project. The drama is based on a webtoon and will consist of 8 episodes. In a recent episode of Rain‘s Season B Season, Seo In Guk shared his personal struggles while filming for the drama.
Seo In Guk opens up about challenges while shooting for Death's Game
Seo in Guk appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Death's Game. The actor shared that since there were a lot of scenes of faling, he personnaly had a rough time filming. He informed that before taking on the role, he had imformed about his fear of heights. But things were a lot more difficult while shooting. He elaborated that he was hanging on a crane and went up really high and had to stay in the air for a while. This turned out to be a hard time for the actor and he got a panic attack.
More about Death's Game
Death's Game premiered on December 15. Part 2 of the drama would be releasing on January 5, 2024.
Park So Dam took on the role of Death. Death is a brutal and cold character who is ready to teach the livings a lesson at life. Seo In Guk appears as Choi Yi Jae who looses everything in life from love to job and decides to take his own life.
Star actors are also a part of the drama and play the roles of the 12 lives that the main character will experience. The cast boasts of Lee Jae Wook, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon, Oh Jung Se, Yoo In Soo, Kim Kang Soon, Kim Ji Hoon and Nam Kyung Eup.
