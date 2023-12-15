Seo In Guk 's Death's Game drops motion poster on premiere day; Park So Dam, Lee Do Hyun, more featured
Death’s Game unveils a new motion poster featuring all 13 characters in one frame, elevating excitement for the show. Read below to learn about the drama as it premieres today!
-
Death’s Game premiered on TVING on Friday, December 15
-
The show stars Seo In Guk and Park So Dam in titular characters
Seo In Guk and Park So Dam-starrer drama Death’s Game released today at 12 p.m. KST, which is 8:30 a.m. IST. South Korean online streaming platform TVING unveiled a new motion poster a few hours before the show's release.
Death’s Game is a fantasy tale that revolves around a man named Choi Yi Jae, portrayed by actor Seo In Guk, who is granted 12 opportunities to live after encountering death. Park So Dam will play the character that personifies death, and she is the one who gives reincarnation as a punishment to Choi Yi Jae.
Death’s Game releases new poster on premiere day
Death’s Game is a two-part series spanning over 16 episodes. Part 1 is already out, with the first eight episodes on the OTT platform. Part 2 is scheduled to release on January 5, 2024.
In the new motion poster, which was revealed on premiere day, all 13 titular characters appear on-screen one by one. Previously, individual posters for each character were introduced, giving an insight into different roles.
Take a look at the Death’s Game latest motion poster:
More about main characters of Death’s Game
The supernatural drama is based on the webtoon of the same name, Death’s Game, and fans were eagerly waiting for the show as it features a star-studded ensemble including Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Kim Jae Wook, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Ji Hoon, Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Go Yoon Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jang Seung Jo, and many others.
While actor Lee Do Hyun plays the role of a good-looking model and heartthrob, Choi Siwon assumes the role of a chaebol (rich heir) with sibling rivalry. Meanwhile, Lee Jae Wook plays an aspiring martial arts fighter who is in prison, and Kim Jae Wook assumes the role of a painter with a dark side.
The show’s character posters and the trailer - everything looked promising! Let’s wait and watch how the audience responds to the whole drama after the premiere.
Take a look at the official trailer of Death's Game:
ALSO READ: Seo In Guk and Park So Dam's Death's Game: Release date, time, cast, plot, more details
