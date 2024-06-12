Seo In Guk unveils moving romantic ballad Anything with You MV as pre-release ahead of self-titled solo album; Watch

Seo In Guk is one of the most followed actors and singers and has been time and again appreciated for his memorable roles. The singer announced he will be making a comeback with his new album in June.

Seo In Guk surprising his fans has dropped the music video for the pre-release track Anything with You ahead of his self-titled album. The song is a beautiful ballad with touching lyrics.

Seo In Guk is stranded calling out to his beloved singing a touching romantic ballad in the pre-release Anything with You MV

Seo In Guk announced that he will be making a solo comeback with his self-titled album leading to excitement amongst the fans.

On June 12, 2024, Seo In Guk dropped his pre-release track Anything with You along with a cinematic music video. Seo In Guk is walking alone and stranded in a field covered with beautiful purple flowers. Dressed in a white and blue ensemble the actor-singer looks breathtakingly handsome and captivates.

Anything with You is a heart-touching romantic ballad singing of being with one’s beloved till the world’s end. Seo In Guk sings a deep wish to have the moment when he puts his head together with his lover and dreams last forever. It sings of being together no matter what and seeing your love till the end. If with your beloved, everything in life becomes meaningful and beautiful is what Seo In Guk’s Anything With You is about.

Watch Seo In Guk’s Anything with You music video here:

Meanwhile, his upcoming comeback solo album titled Seo In Guk will be released on June 19, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Know Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk’s charming visuals and captivating acting have been winning hearts everywhere since he debuted. He made his debut as a singer initially with the EP Calling in 2009. Since then, the actor-singer has been enchanting audiences and fans with his acting and singing.

He is best known for the K-dramas Shopping King Louie, Hello Monster, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Doom At Your Service, and Café Minamdang.

Seo In Guk recently appeared in the fantasy mystery drama Death’s Game alongside Park So Dam.

