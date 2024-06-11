Seo In Guk unveils noir teaser image and tracklist for self-titled 2024 comeback single album; check here

Seo In Guk is all set to mark his singing comeback with a brand-new album. He has unveiled a new teaser image and tracklist for his self-titled 2024 comeback single album. The release date has also been confirmed, buzzing excitement among his fans who have been eagerly waiting for a music treat from the singer-actor.

Seo In Guk releases teaser image and tracklist for his upcoming self-titled album

On June 11, Seo In Guk confirmed his 2024 comeback date via his official X (Twitter) account. The self-titled Seo In Guk is set to release on June 19, around 6 p.m. KST (2:30 p.m. IST).

In addition, he has unveiled a noir teaser image featuring him looking at himself on a roadside convex traffic mirror. The poster is accompanied by the tracklist of this single album, which is composed of two songs Out of Time and Everything If You (literal translation).

Check out Seo In Guk’s self-titled album poster and tracklist:

Seo In Guk's latest music releases and singing career

There’s much excitement as this will mark his first album release in a long while. In October 2023, he unveiled his latest EP The X comprising four songs. He releases a digital single My Love in March 2024, collaborating with Filipino star Francine Diaz.

Seo In Guk launched his music career after participating in Mnet’s music reality show Superstar K in 2009. In the same year, he made his official debut with his first extended play Calling, and the title track of the same name.

This album was a massive hit, topping many domestic charts and winning him many accolades. He continued to advance as a successful soloist producing smash-hits like Please Don’t BeBe, All For You, and more.

He is also renowned as an OST singer, lending his voice to his own dramas like Reply 1997, Master’s Sun, Death’s Game, and Doom at Your Service.

Seo In Guk's acting career

Seo In Guk marked his official acting debut with a supporting role in the 2012 drama Love Rain, starring Girls’ Generation member YoonA.

Since then, he has starred in a bunch of K-dramas, filling his acting portfolio with popular roles. Some of his best works include Death’s Game (2023), Café Minamdang (2022), Doom at Your Service (2021), and more.

