Seo Ji Young joins the cast of upcoming medical drama ‘Ghost Doctor’ alongside Kim Bum and Rain

Seo Ji-young's agency, Lucky Monster Entertainment, said, "Seo Ji-young will appear in the new drama 'Ghost Doctor' as Ko Seong-hye."The drama 'Ghost Doctor' (directed by Bu Seong-cheol, written by Kim Seon-su) is a thriller medical drama that depicts the story of two doctors with different backgrounds, skills, and personalities, but due to a supernatural occurrence, the two doctors had their souls and bodies switched.

The lead cast has Rain and Kim Bum; Uee has been set for the female lead and is currently positively reviewing her offer. Son Na Eun has been cast as the intern who believes in everything supernatural.

Seo Ji-young will play the role of Go Seong-hye, a director of the Medical Foundation, who prioritizes practicality over the mission and does not let her two best doctors go off the course.

Seo Ji-young is loved for her versatile roles in musicals such as 'Frankenstein', 'The Three Musketeers', 'Ben-Hur', 'Robin Hood', 'Jack the Ripper', 'Catch Me If You Can', 'Hamlet' and 'From the Bottom', and won the '8th Musical Grand Prize'. She proved her ability by winning the Best Supporting Actress Award and the Best Actress Award at the 9th Musical Awards consecutively.

Kim Bum (Go Seung Tak) in the drama is a highly knowledgeable person, belonging to a wealthy family. Go is considered a perfect character for being multi-talented until his life gets interrupted as he gets entangled in an unexpected incident with Cha Young Min (Rain) who is a thoracic surgeon. Fans of actress Kim Yu Jin, widely known as Uee, are excited too, as she is currently in talks to join the boys and play a prominent role in the series.

