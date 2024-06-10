Seo Kang Joon confirms small screen return with Undercover High School alongside Jin Ki Joo and Kim Min Ju

Seo Kang Joon is set to make his small screen return in MBC's upcoming Friday-Saturday drama Undercover High School (working title). Penned by Im Young Bin of Bad Prosecutor, the comedy-action drama marks Seo Kang Joon's first project post-military discharge, slated to air in 2025.

Seo Kang Joon to star in Undercover High School

On June 10, MBC confirmed that Seo Kang Joon will headline the upcoming Friday-Saturday drama Undercover High School (working title). This marks Seo Kang Joon's highly anticipated return to the small screen following his military discharge in May last year.

He will portray Jung Hae Sung, an ace field agent for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) who was demoted after a major mishap during an operation. In his new assignment, Hae Sung goes undercover as a high school student to infiltrate a school linked to Emperor Gojong’s gold bullion. Unexpectedly, he finds himself embracing an extraordinary high school life.

Joining him are Jin Ki Joo and Kim Min Ju, who are reportedly in talks to star alongside Seo Kang Joon. Undercover High School is a comedy-action drama penned by Im Young Bin, known for Bad Prosecutor. The series explores the unique challenges and humorous situations Hae Sung encounters as he balances his secret agent duties with high school dynamics, forging bonds and camaraderie with his classmates.

Scheduled to air in 2025 on MBC, Undercover High School promises a blend of action, comedy, and heartwarming moments, making it one of the most eagerly awaited dramas of the upcoming year. Fans are excited to see Seo Kang Joon back in action, showcasing his versatility and charm in this unique role.

More details about Seo Kang Joon’s latest activities

Lee Seung Hwan, professionally known as Seo Kang Joon, is a South Korean actor and singer who recently returned to the spotlight after completing his military service in May 2023. Known for his roles in Cheese in the Trap and Are You Human?, Seo Kang Joon is set to star in the upcoming drama Undercover High School, marking his first project since his discharge. Fans eagerly anticipate his return to the small screen, where he will portray an NIS agent undercover as a high school student.

