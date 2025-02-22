Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo's Undercover High School Ep 2 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo's Undercover High School is a take on unjust high school practices from the viewpoint of adults. Seo Kang Joon plays Jung Hae Sung, who is an NIS agent who has to go to one of the most prestigious schools of South Korea under the disguise of a high school student to find gold bars worth 800 million dollars that are hidden somewhere in the school premises.

The successful completion of the errand is Jung Hae Sung's only way to get his job back after he messes up an important mission. This angered the director of NIS, who sent Jung Hae Sung on 'Mission Undercover High School' to prove himself worthy of the job once again. Amidst all the serious missions, the subplot of a budding romance was comforting. Jung Hae Sung and Byeongmoon High School's Korean history teacher, Oh Soo Ah (Jin Ki Joo), always meet under chaotic circumstances. Fatefully, she is also the homeroom teacher of his class.

She may either thwart his mission or get him to evolve from her crush at first sight to her romantic partner. To watch how it fares for them, South Korean viewers can tune in to TVING or Wavve on February 28, 2025, at 9:50 p.m. KST. International fans, including Indians, can stream it on Viki or Kocowa on the same day at 7:50 a.m. EST (6:20 p.m. IST). In the second episode, it might be revealed who holds a gun at his head when he investigates the old, abandoned school building to find the gold bars.

He will also be seen disobeying his team leader's instructions and fighting the school bullies back. Teacher Oh Soo Ah will keep an eye on him, thinking he might be a thug and Seo Myung Joo (Kim Shin Rok) decides to set a trap after knowing someone broke into the old building.