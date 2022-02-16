Seo Kang Joon, Lee Si Young and more hide many secrets in the character posters for ‘Grid’

Disney+'s original series 'Grid', which will be released for the first time on February 16th, is an unknown entity 'ghost' that disappeared after creating 'Grid', a shield that saved mankind from the intense solar power. It is a mystery chase thriller that tells the story of people who chase after him for their own purposes after reappearing as an accomplice to a murderer after 24 years.

The poster released on February 15 vividly captures the characters and narratives of Seo Kang Joon, Kim Ah Joong, Kim Mu Yeol, Kim Sung Kyun, and Lee Si Young. The black-and-white image alone is overwhelming with the Avengers-class force of the genre-optimized actors.

First, Kim Sae Ha (Seo Kang Joon), an employee of the Bureau of Management, said, “It is my job to find that woman.” With only one goal, she joined the management office, and the earnestness and tenacity can be felt in his eyes, who have been obsessively chasing 'ghosts'. At the same time, she becomes curious about his story, as to why she is risking her life to find a 'ghost'. At the murder scene, homicide detective Jeong Sae Byeok (Kim Ah Jong) witnesses a 'disappearing woman' and begins to pursue the case with the question, "Why did you appear in front of me?" Her strong conviction as a detective is conveyed through her expression that she will not be shaken by any variables.

Song JinJin (Kim Mu Yeol), an employee of the Bureau of Management, armed with a perfect poker face, has doubts, "What the hell is that woman?" He denied the existence of a 'ghost', but when official reports of him were caught, he's set to present a twist that reveals his ambition to do something no one has ever done before. On the other hand, Kim Manok (Kim Sung Kyun), an unidentified killer who says “I can’t be alone,” is being protected by a 'ghost' without understanding anything. Even in the dark, his vivid eyes show his intense emotions in more detail, and he wonders where his anger will go.

The reasons are different, but their goal is one thing: the unknown existence of 'ghost'. Contrary to the copy, “Who am I and where do I come from?”, a lonely expression attracts attention. What kind of story is hidden in the core ghost of all these great mysteries?

