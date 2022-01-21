Seo Kang Joon, Lee Si Young and more transform into their characters in stills for new drama ‘Grid’

Disney+'s first original series 'Grid' is about a mysterious ghost that saved mankind from every catastrophe and is a mystery tracking thriller that tells the story of people who chase after the ghost for their own purposes. The upcoming stills show the individual characters like Seo Kang Joon, Lee Si Young, Kim Ah Joong and more.

First, Kim Sae Ha (Seo Kang Joon), a persistent chaser of ghosts, an employee of the management office, and Jung Sae Byeok (Kim Ah Joong), a homicide detective who chases after the incident after witnessing a ghost at the scene, attract attention.

Kim Sae Ha, who accidentally ran into a murder suspect head-on and became the first reporter, and Detective Sae Byeok, who was dispatched to the scene, meet for the first time. However, the mystery of the 'Grid' begins when an accomplice who helped the criminal escape disappears like air.

Next, attention is paid to the cold eyes of Song Jin In (Kim Mu Yeol), an employee of the management office, who denies the existence of ghosts, even with a cold expression. Kim Manok (Kim Sung Gyun), who exudes an unusual presence only with still cuts, is a mysterious murderer who does not know his exact date of birth and has no family or friends. But suddenly an unknown ghost appears and helps him. The reason why he receives the protection of a ghost is the part that stimulates curiosity.

Finally, the ghosts pursued by the above four characters for different purposes are the key figures in the 'Grid' mystery. This is because, in 1997, he created a global shield 'Grid' to save mankind, who was in danger of an end due to the threat of the solar wind, and disappeared, then reappeared after 24 years to help the killer.

Lee Si Young's irresistible force and mysterious atmosphere, who perfectly exuded the character from the expression to the eyes, amplify the mystery. 'Grid' will be released for the first time on February 16th.

