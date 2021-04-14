Seo Woo Jin, Moon Woo Jin & more: 6 extremely talented child actors in KDramas we can’t ever forget!

From playing the younger versions of our leads to just being children themselves, these young actors have our hearts! Check them out below.

As the present South Korean entertainment industry already looks great, the future looks much better too! Young adults, adult and senior actors aren’t the only ones who are making their mark on the world. There are also other adorable actors and actresses who are, from a very young age, already stealing people’s hearts.

We’re talking about child actors! Squishy faces, adorable soft voices, filled with aegyo and cuteness, these little actors will be the pride of the future KDramas. These children are filled to the brim with incredible talent and a charm that attracts audiences. Considering that many of our favourite KDrama actors started off their acting career as children, we can’t help but think that these children will have a brighter future too. We still can’t understand how children as little as 6 years old can remember lines and know when to act and reply.

So here’s our celebration in appreciating the child actors’ incredible talent!

Seo Woo Jin, 6

Starting off with the actor who probably is the most recognisable, Seo Woo Jin was born in 2015 and is majorly known for the role of Seo Woo in Kim Tae Hee starrer ‘Hi Bye Mama!’. Here’s what’s surprising though - Woo Jin is not a girl. He’s a boy! We were shocked to find this out too! He also appeared in the Lee Min Ho-Kim Go Eun starrer ‘The King’, showing off his adorable dimples and charms! He has also made his appearances in ‘Gangnam Scandal’, ‘Save Me 2’, ‘The Light In Your Eyes’ and more.

Kim Jun, 7

Another favourite child actor, the 7-year-old Kim Jun rose to fame with his extremely cute acting in ‘Hospital Playlist’. He played the son of Lee Ik Jun, Woo Joo, cutely called Uju. The father-son relationship was the next best part of the entire show, after of course, the friendship between the group. He also received great praises for his portrayal of Uju because of his overly adorable cuteness, his goofiness and the way he loved his father. Even behind the scenes of the show showed him as a fun kid! Fans are waiting for his appearance in the second season for the drama. The only other drama he’s appeared in is ‘Save Me 2’.

Jung Si Yul, 7

The actor was born in September 2013 and is majorly recognised for his role in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, portraying the younger version of Jo Yeong (Woo Do Hwan). As the childhood scenes built the context of Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and Jo Yeon’s friendship, he portrayed being the friend who’s there for the King flawlessly. Even during the time child Lee Gon gives him the nickname of ‘The Unbreakable Sword’. His acting was applauded by many. Other dramas that Jung Si Yul has appeared in are ‘Her Private Life’, ‘Still 17’, ‘Hospital Playlist’, ‘Enemies From The Past’ and more.

Jung Hyeon Jun, 9

Do you know that this young actor has already won two major acting awards? That’s right! He has been in two memorable roles. One as Park Da Song in the Oscar-winning history-making movie ‘Parasite’ and another as the young Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’. Park Do Song had a traumatic experience in the past, and hence the family took utmost care of their son, in the movie ‘Parasite’. The movie definitely demanded strong acting skills and Hyeon Jun passed them all and easily caught fans’ attention! Other dramas he has appeared in are ‘Dr. Romantic 2’, ‘Vagabond’, ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ and more.

Kim Kang Hoon, 11

Another extremely talented child actor, Kim Kang Hoon rose to fame with his character Kang Pilgu in the drama ‘When The Camellia Blooms’. He has acted in more than ten dramas! For Kang Pilgu, he was nominated for the Best New Actor in TV at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards and even went on to win the Best Youth Actor for it! Some of the major dramas he has worked in are ‘Kingdom Season 2’, ‘Hotel del Luna’, ‘Romance is A Bonus Book’ and more. He has even acted in four movies! The powerhouse Kim Kang Hoon is, can’t be easily described!

Moon Woo Jin, 11

Who is as lucky as Moon Woo Jin to star in the same drama as the biggest names in Korean entertainment industry, Cha Eun Woo, Park Seo Joon and Seo Kang Joon? Not many. With his incredible acting skills, he bagged the roles of the younger versions of these actors in the shows ‘My ID Is Gangnam Beauty’, ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ and ‘Watcher’. Not just that. He even played the younger version of Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) in ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’! A complete powerhouse of a child!

There you have it - child actors who are so talented at what they do, they put others to shame!

How many of these actors do you remember watching on screen? Is there any favourite child actor of yours? Let us know in the comments below!

