Seo Ye Ji and Park Byung Eun reportedly preparing to star in upcoming tvN drama

‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’ star Seo Ye Ji might join Park Byung Hyun in one of the upcoming tvN dramas named ‘Eve’s Scandal’ as reported on September 7.

The drama ‘Eve’s Scandal’ revolves around a conglomerate family and its 2 trillion KRW (about 1.73 billion USD) divorce lawsuit that turns the entire nation upside down.

Actress Seo Ye Ji is offered to play the role of ‘Lee Ra El’ who is a character with an intellectual father and a very beautiful mother. However, she transforms into a 'dangerous flower' thanks to her family’s unfortunate history. She is also at the centre of the aforementioned 2 trillion KRW (about 1.73 billion USD) divorce lawsuit.

Park Byung Eun is in talks to take up the role of the male lead, who is the CEO of the biggest corporate firm in the financial market. This will be the actor’s first lead role in a drama.

Further details about the drama including the number of episodes and airing date are yet to be revealed.

Seo Ye Ji previously won everyone’s heart with her performance in the Netflix original series ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’ starring many other famous actors including Kim Soo Hyun and Park Gyu Young. The drama revolved around a love story between an antisocial writer, who is psychologically damaged due to her childhood experiences and a selfless psych ward worker, who is ready to go miles to help his patients get out of their dark spaces.

The drama received a huge positive response from both domestic and international fans and marked its place as one of the most celebrated Korean dramas of all time.

Park Byung Eun has also been an important part of various popular dramas including the recently concluded Netflix drama ‘The Kingdom: Ashin of the North’, rom-com series ‘Because This Is My First Life’ and more. At present, he is starring in the JTBC drama ‘Lost’.

Are you excited for 'Eve’s Scandal'? Let us know in the comments below.