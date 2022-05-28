Seo Ye Ji facing legal battle ahead of K-drama comeback with ‘Eve’?

Ahead of Seo Ye Ji’s return to the small screen with ‘Eve’, the actress seems to have been embroiled in a legal battle. On May 27, a South Korean media outlet reported that Seo Ye Ji is fighting a legal battle with an advertising company for whom the actress had been modelling last year. Reportedly, the company faced damages due to being boycotted by consumers during the height of Seo Ye Ji’s controversies last year, and demanded compensation for the same.

The company reportedly asserted that, "If the rumours were not true then the actress should have clearly rebutted the rumours. Ultimately, the actress did not give a clear statement refuting the claims, which lead to the brand image depleting."

In response to this, Seo Ye Ji’s agency reportedly shared with another South Korean media outlet, that, "There was a difference of opinion between the advertiser as to the reason for the contract termination and the amount of compensation.” The agency added, “We tried to resolve the matter amicably with the advertiser, but the litigation is underway due to the huge difference of opinion.” The agency then added, “With six other advertisers, we ended the contracts smoothly after discussing.”

In April 2021, Seo Ye Ji had been swept up in controversy in regards to her past relationship with actor Kim Jung Hyun. In February 2022, the actress released a formal apology regarding the situation, which followed her agency’s official response that had been released last year.

Seo Ye Ji will be seen next in ‘Eve’, a tvN drama which premieres on June 1. The drama was previously scheduled to begin airing on May 25, but was pushed back by a week. Stay tuned for more updates.