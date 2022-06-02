Seo Ye Ji, Park Byung Eun, Lee Sang Yeob starrer ‘Eve’ begins with favourable ratings

Seo Ye Ji's comeback to the small screen, tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Eve' announced a smooth start. According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research company on June 2, the first episode of 'Eve', which aired the day before, recorded an average rating of 3.6% nationwide.

‘Eve’ depicts the life of Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji). When Lee Ra El was little, her father died unexpectedly. Powerful people were responsible for his death. Her family was destroyed soon after. Lee Ra El decided to take revenge and she prepared for the next 13 years.

Her target is Kang Yoon Gyeom (Park Byung Eun), who runs the LY Group. Lee Ra El implements her plan with the help of Seo Eun Pyeong (Lee Sang Yeob). Seo Eun Pyeong grew up in an orphanage. After he witnessed the tragedy of Lee Ra El and her family, he decided to become a person who holds power. He is now the youngest member of the National Assembly. Finally, Lee Ra El files for a divorce from Kang Yoon Gyeom and asks for 2 trillion won.

In the first episode, it was revealed that Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji) had an affair with Kang Yoon Gyeom (Park Byung Eun), the CEO of LY Group, the number one business in the world. It is also portrayed that Lee Ra El intentionally approached Kang Yoon Gyeom in order to avenge her father's death under false accusations when she was young.

This also shows Seo Ye Ji in a completely different character as she gears up for revenge.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid congratulates & praises Hirokazu Koreeda, Song Kang Ho & the rest of the cast of ‘Broker’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you watched the first episode yet? Let us know in the comments below.