Seo Ye Ji renews contract with GOLDMEDALIST

South Korean actress Seo Ye Ji has renewed her contract with her current agency, GOLDMEDALIST. According to reports, the contract was mutually renewed last month.

Seo Ye Ji had debuted with the tvN sitcom ‘Potato Star 2013QR3’ in 2013 and had gained the public’s attention with her humorous acting. Since then, the actress has been acknowledged for her excellent acting skills across various projects, including ‘Diary of a Night Watchman’ (2014), ‘Save Me’ (2017), ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ (2017), and ‘Lawless Lawyer’ (2018).

She made her big-screen debut with the historical drama film ‘The Throne’ in 2015. Seo Ye Ji also starred in the world’s first 4DX VR film, ‘Stay With Me’ in 2018.

Seo Ye Ji entered into a contract with the then newly established agency, GOLDMEDALIST, in January 2020. The agency currently also manages actors Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. Notably, GOLDMEDALIST produced the hit 2020 drama ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, in partnership with tvN and Netflix. The actress played the female lead of the show, Ko Moon Young, opposite Kim Soo Hyun. Her role as a bestselling children’s book author who had a personality disorder gained her critical acclaim and boosted her international popularity substantially. ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ was also named as one of ‘The Best International Shows of 2020’ by The New York Times.

In 2021, Seo Ye Ji starred in a mystery-thriller film, ‘Recalled’, which topped the local box office on its opening weekend. The actress is currently filming for her next project, ‘Eve’s Scandal’ (literal title), which is slated to air in 2022.