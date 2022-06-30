Seo Ye Ji starrer ‘Eve’ leads ratings race; ‘Jinxed at First’ & ‘Insider’ follow

Currently airing K-Dramas are going head to head in the viewership race! According to Nielsen Korea, tvN’s ‘Eve’ recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent with its June 29 broadcast. Starring Seo Ye Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun and Lee Sang Yeob, the drama premiered on June 1, and airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 7 pm IST. With its latest broadcast (Episode 9), the drama’s viewership rating was similar to its current personal best ratings of 4.141 percent.

The series and its stars are also ranking high on the list of most buzzworthy dramas and drama actors for the fourth week of June, with Seo Ye Ji ranking at number 1 on the list of actors, and fellow stars Yoo Sun and Park Byung Eun ranking at number 4 and 5 respectively. Meanwhile, ‘Eve’ ranked number 3 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for the fourth week of June.

Meanwhile, starring Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Na In Woo, KBS 2TV’s new show ‘Jinxed at First’ recorded 3.1 percent in average nationwide viewership ratings with its June 29 broadcast. This is a dip from the show’s ratings with its previous episode of 4.5 percent, which is also its current highest. ‘Jinxed at First’ had started off with 3.9 percent viewership with its first episode, and had since been steadily crossing the 4 percent mark.

The female lead of ‘Jinxed at First’, Seohyun also ranked in the Top 10 most buzzworthy drama actors for the fourth week of June, ranking at number 8. Meanwhile, the show itself ranked number 5 on the list of Top 10 most buzzworthy Korean dramas for the fourth week of June.

Finally, JTBC’s ‘Insider’ recorded an average nationwide viewership of 3.087 percent with its seventh episode, which also aired on June 29.