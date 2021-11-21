Seo Ye Ji to start shooting for next with Park Byung Eun, Lee Sang Yeob & more?

Here comes the happy news for Seo Ye Ji's fans who have been very patiently waiting for the actor’s return to the K-drama scene. On November 21, it was reported that the upcoming series ‘Eve’s Scandal’ will start its filming on the same day. Actor Park Byung Eun has been roped in to play the male lead in the highly anticipated divorce-centred drama.

Seo Ye Ji is said to have no filming schedule on the first day as the drama will reportedly begin with Lee Sang Yeob’s scenes. Seo Ye Ji was approached for the role of Lee Ra El, the daughter of an intelligent father and a beautiful mother, who falls prey to a controversy at the hands of her family’s history. She turns hostile and will go through a divorce procedure with the CEO of the biggest corporate firm in the country. Taking on his first lead role, Park Byung Eun will be the chaebol character in attendance.

Lee Sang Yeob has been offered the other main role of Seo Eun Pyeong, and was reviewing the offer as per the last update. Seo Eun Pyeong is a human rights lawyer who forefronts the 2 trillion KRW (approximately 1.73 billion USD) lawsuit. The character is said to be in love with Lee Ra El.

If these reports are to be believed, ‘Eve’s Scandal’ will mark Seo Ye Ji’s return following the break out of bullying and school violence allegations that were made against her earlier this year.

‘Eve’s Scandal’ is slated to air in the first half of 2022.

