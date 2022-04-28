Seo Ye Ji stuns with eyes of assured vengeance in main poster for ‘Eve’

The trial of a lifetime. One that brings all the eyeballs to the case. Seo Ye Ji stands at the crux of a powerful, bone-chilling and attention seeking event that brings her up to a platform where she has the opportunity to take revenge. Starring as the lead character of Lee Ra El, the woman who will execute her meticulous plan while the world is watching, drama ‘Eve’ has spun its wheel.

The main poster for the upcoming adventurous and vengeful tale where Seo Ye Ji takes charge has been revealed. In a black dress gardened with feathers, the first look at what the character Lee Ra El will look like and entail is revealed to the awaiting fans of Seo Ye Ji. A rose is centered in her hand, with petals flying off with her fierce grasp. The text on the poster reads, “I’ll make you crumble in the coldest of ways, during your hottest moment.” She looks every bit the breathtaking and enticing character that the show promises her to be. Check out the poster below.

Returning after a groundbreaking portrayal in her last drama, ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, all eyes are on the enthralling figure of the actress who has taken the ropes for ‘Eve’. The story focuses on her character who has been wronged in her childhood by a wealthy family. She plans to take her revenge after 13 years.

A 2 trillion KRW (approximately 1.7 billion USD) divorce lawsuit catches fire in the media and becomes one of the most talked about pieces of news. tvN’s ‘Eve’ releases on May 25 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

