Seo Ye Ji tops most buzzworthy drama actor list; ‘Alchemy of Souls’ ranks atop drama list

The weekly lists ranking dramas and actors that generated the most buzz during the fourth week of June have been released. The lists rank stars and dramas based on data about who created the most buzz during a specific time period, across news articles, social media posts, online communities and more.

In the fourth week of June, female actors dominate the Top 10, occupying 7 spots! Currently starring in tvN’s revenge drama ‘Eve’, Seo Ye Ji takes the top spot for this week. ‘Why Her?’ star Seo Hyun Jin follows at rank 2, and ‘Alchemy of Souls’ star Jung So Min rounds out the Top 3 for this week.

Check out the top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the fourth week of June, below:

Seo Ye Ji (Eve) Seo Hyun Jin (Why Her?) Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls) Yoo Sun (Eve) Park Byeong Eun (Eve) Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls) Cha Ye Ryun (Gold Mask) Seohyun (Jinxed at First) Lee Joon (Bloody Heart) Kang Han Na (Bloody Heart)

In the fourth week of June, tvN’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’ tops the weekly most buzzworthy K-Drama list. ‘Why Her?’ follows at rank 2, while ‘Eve’ rounds out the Top 3. In particular, two stars from ‘Alchemy of Souls’ are included in the list of Top 10 drama actors for this week, and three stars from ‘Eve’. Meanwhile, ‘Why Her?’ star Seo Hyun Jin also maintains a high rank in the list of actors, like the drama itself.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the fourth week of June are as follows: