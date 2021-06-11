Seo Ye Ji updates fans for first time since controversy surrounding ex boyfriend & school violence allegations

Actress Seo Ye Ji has updated fans for the first time since the controversy involving ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun. Read on to find out.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Seo Ye Ji shared her first message with fans ever since the controversy surrounding her ex-boyfriend and school violence allegations. On June 11, Seo Ye Ji posted to her official fan cafe," Knowing there are people who believe in me is something that makes me feel good," she wrote to update her fans.

It is for the first time in two months that she has posted a message on her official fan cafe. She updated her fan cafe as well as her fan gallery. As the actress has been silent on social media and her fan cafe for the past 2 months, fans were relieved and excited to see her message. To refresh our readers' memories, actress Seo Ye Ji was accused of manipulating ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun and causing him trauma. In addition to that, her ex-schoolmates accused her of school violence. The matter blew up causing Seo Ye Ji to drop out of her forthcoming drama, Island and not attend the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, where she was even nominated.

The talented actress was last seen in the drama, Its Okay To Not Be Okay, where she played a macabre children's book author, Ko Moon Young. Ko Moon Young appears cold-hearted and conniving, but in reality, she is suffering from childhood trauma caused by her mother. Seo Ye Ji earned a best actress nomination at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards and won the TikTok popularity award too.

