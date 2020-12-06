Seo Ye Ji: We’re taking a closer look at Ko Moon Young’s iconic & chic aesthetic in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

We decided to breakdown Seo Ye Ji aka Ko Moon Young’s best looks from her hit drama show It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. Scroll down for her top fashion tips.

tvN’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay has quickly become a K-drama for the ages; It has an all-star cast and a plot that explores important issues of mental health in a wonderfully healing, heartfelt way. But there’s no denying another reason why this drama is topping everyone’s lists of faves: female lead Ko Moon Young’s (Seo Ye Ji) fashion! The talented Seo Ye Ji looks gorgeous in every single outfit in her role as this fairytale author. What’s the key to her fashion? We’re diving deep into how Ko Moon Young put together her stunning looks.

Bring out the drama: We knew Moon Young was unique from her first moment on screen, but it was probably the dramatic dresses that first made us realize how totally iconic she would be. According to Moon Young’s style on the show, it’s all about the sleeves! Whether it’s bows, ruffles, or edgy points, Moon Young’s sleeves always accentuate her shoulders to give off an air of being large and in charge, yet still distinctly feminine.

Business chis: Speaking of feminine style, Moon Young almost always sported a skirt on the show, frequently as part of a matching set that had a business-like vibe. In monochrome outfits with jacket tops, Moon Young could look anything from cute to graceful to sexy, yet still, maintain an air of professionalism.

Corset class: Moon Young loved to accentuate her waist. Whether with a low-sitting layered cami top or an oversized leather belt, these statement pieces were among the most unique points of Moon Young’s fashion!

Statement Style: As if her stunning outfits weren’t enough, Moon Young’s accessories were downright exquisite. Her jewellery, sunglasses, and handbags were worthy of being called statement pieces, and yet they were delicate enough to not come across as over-the-top. Moon Young framed her face with long, elegant earrings, in timeless finishes like gold, pearl, and diamond.

Glam Nation: Our girl knew the importance of topping her outfits off with the perfect hat, or pulling a look together with a gorgeous pair of heels. We don’t quite understand how Moon Young managed to strut around in heels all day, every day, but her feet were always adorned with stunning stilettos — she does love sharp things, after all.

Credits :tvN

