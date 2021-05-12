Seo Ye Ji will not be attending the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards despite winning an award

Her non-participation comes just before a day of the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards going live. Read on to know more.

Once a celebrity gets tangled in a scandal, it’s difficult for them to get away from it. Especially in the world of South Korean entertainment where fans, critics, anti-fans and general public loom large. As the day of the popular Baeksang Arts Awards comes near, it has been reported that Seo Ye Ji will not be attending the awards ceremony.

The 57th Baeksang Arts Award nominations were announced in mid April and Seo Ye Ji was nominated for the Best Actress award for her drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. Unfortunately, her agency GOLDMEDALIST announced today that she will not be attending the Awards, citing “personal reasons”. This news comes just a day before the Awards ceremony takes place, i.e. on May 13, 2021. This is also the second time the agency has denied public appearances of the actress. First was during the press conference of her recent release, a movie titled Recalled.

Seo Ye Ji was announced as the winner of the Baeksang TikTok Popularity Award winner some time ago. She received a total of 780,000 votes that ended on May 10 and emerged as the winner, while Shin Hye Sun and Kim SoHyun were second and third in rankings. Despite the award and the nomination, the actress has chosen to stay out of the public eye. It all started when a range of controversies hit her image. Fake educational qualifications and manipulating former lover Kim Jung Hyun on the set of his drama ‘Time’ in 2018 led to multiple brands revoking her current contract and even cutting future sponsorships. She even stepped down from her much-anticipated drama Island due to the controversies.

Credits :Sports Kyunghyang

