Seo Yea Ji is a glamorous beauty thirsty for revenge in behind the scenes for ‘Eve’ releasing on THIS date

According to the production on April 22th, 'Eve' is scheduled to be aired on 25th May after tvN's 'The Murderer's Shopping List'. Earlier, there were rumors that 'Eve' was omitted from the tvN 2022 drama lineup, and there were rumors of omissions, but the schedule was decided in May. 'Eve' is a romantic melodrama that deals with the story of a chaebol's 2 trillion won divorce lawsuit.

In 'Eve', Seo Yea Ji takes on the role of Lee Ra El, a woman who designed revenge. Lee Ra El is a woman who meticulously designed her revenge after the shocking death of her father during her childhood. She is the woman who is the subject of a 2 trillion won divorce case for an upper-class couple in South Korea belonging to the top 1% .

tvN said, “Seo Yea Ji is an actress with a strong image and energy that can portray Lee Ra El extremely well. She has analyzed the script more thoroughly than anyone from the first meeting.” Seo Yea Ji was embroiled in all kinds of controversies when the contents of her text message with Kim Jung Hyun, former co-star and ex, were revealed. After the controversy, she chose 'Eve' as her comeback.

Seo Yea Ji began her acting career in the sitcom ‘Potato Star 2013QR3’ (2013–2014). This was followed by major roles in period drama ‘Diary of a Night Watchman’ (2014), thriller ‘Last’ (2015) and fantasy ‘Moorim School: Saga of the Brave’ (2016). Her notable lead roles in television series include ‘Save Me’ (2017), and ‘Lawless Lawyer’ (2018). She rose to prominence with the romance drama ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ (2020).

