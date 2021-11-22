Seo Yea Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun & Lee Sang Yeob to begin filming for 'Eve's Scandal' on THIS date

On November 22, tvN confirmed the main cast for the drama 'Eve's Scandal' starring Seo Yea Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun and Lee Sang Yeob in pivotal roles. Cast members Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun and Lee Sang Yeob begin filming today, while Seo Yea Ji will begin shooting for her part on November 24 (Wednesday).

'Eve’s Scandal' is penned by Yoon Young Mi who has written dramas like 'The Good Witch,' 'Birth of the Beauty,' 'Bride of the Sun' and is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2022. The romance drama story deals with the juicy details of a chaebol's shocking divorce lawsuit of ₩ 2 trillion which shocks the entire country. Seo Yea Ji has been roped to play the role of Lee Ra El, who is born to a genius father and a gorgeous mother. She is known for her fatal charm and finds herself at the centre of the unbelievably expensive divorce lawsuit and feels heavy with all the eyes on her. Paired opposite her is Park Byung Eun, who will be playing the role of the CEO of the No. 1 corporate group in the financial world.

Lee Sang Yeob will be playing the role of Seo Eun Pyung, a human rights lawyer who gives up everything for love when he meets Lee Ra El. Finally, Yoo Sun will essay the role of Han So Ra, the only daughter of powerful politician Han Pan Ro who is married into the LJ Group chaebol family. On the outside, she appears beautiful and confident but is actually obsessed with remaining young.

Seo Yea Ji had previously taken a break from the industry after having been accused of gaslighting her then ex-boyfriend and acting unprofessionally at work. The controversy had caused her to step away from the upcoming K-drama, 'Island', as well as to not appear for several press conferences and awards ceremonies. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

