Seo Yea Ji versus Kim Soo Hyun: the serious case of the alarming wage gap amongst Korean actors

In recent reports carried by The Korea Herald and WikiTree, it is revealed that actress Seo Yea Ji was paid far lesser than her Its Okay To Not Be Okay co-star, Kim Soo Hyun. We decode the gender pay parity amongst South Korean actors.

Recently, The Korea Herald and WikiTree carried out reports divulging the salaries of two of South Korea's top actors - Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Yea Ji! The talented actors starred opposite one another in one of the finest dramas of 2020, It's Okay To Not Be Okay. A sensitive drama on family, identity and mental health, Seo Yea Ji portrayed the children's book author Ko Moon Young who writes macabre fairy-tales, owing to her traumatic childhood, and Kim Soo Hyun played the kind-hearted male nurse in a psychiatric ward, Moon Gang Tae, who is committed to taking care of his autistic older brother, Moon Sang Tae. The drama earned both critical reception and commercial success for its beautiful and heartfelt depiction of mental health.

The actors' performances were highlighted, especially Seo Yea Ji's sharp and steadfast performance as Ko Moon Young earned her rave reviews across the globe. However, months after the show has ended, the actors are in news again. No, this is unrelated to the ongoing Kim Jung Hyun controversy, rather it is related to gender pay disparity. In recent reports carried out by The Korea Herald and WikiTree, it was revealed that Kim Soo Hyun took home the bigger pay package despite the equal weightage and star power both the actors bought to the show. The topic became a hot button issue amongst netizens and industry insiders and the difference in salaries between male and female actors has been critically discussed online.

While, the exact figures are unknown, but it is revealed that Kim Soo Hyun will be paid 500 million KRW for his forthcoming drama, That Night. This number is the guaranteed minimum, as it does not include the revenue that the drama will be making from advertisements, copyright sales and more. The figures are shocking considering male actors, irrespective of him being a rookie actor or an established star is paid a bigger amount, whereas women struggle to earn better pay, despite being of the same stature.

It is reported that female actors are paid 100 million KRW per episode for a drama series production. This is much lower than the 200 million KRW male actors earn for the same amount of work. Gender pay parity has been a raging issue for a few years now. Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence wrote an open letter titled, "Why Do I Make Less Than My Male Co‑Stars?" She stated that the pay difference between her and Robert Downey Jr (highest-paid male actor) is shocking and embarrassing. She also explained that when a female actor demands more pay she is made to feel guilty and shameful for asking for more.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), South Korea has the largest wage gap between males and females, with a 34.1% difference. This isn't the first time, because According to OECD, South Korea has secured the first place spot for the last 17 years since the organization began the data collection for this category back in 2002.

Industry insiders say that the reason for this is because male actors are more popular than their female counterparts and that audiences watch K-dramas for male actors than female actors! I find this claim utterly preposterous. On one hand, it is great to see such wonderful, flawed yet wholesome characters written for female actors, but it sad to know that their salaries don't match their talent!

While we love Kim Soo Hyun and he deserves his success, we would like to see more female stars match up to the likes of Lee Min Ho, Hyun Bin and Kim Soo Hyun. A few important ways we can record a change for our female actors to earn better and deserving pay packages.

1. Ask for it, ask for what you deserve, don't feel shy about it. You go, Girl.

2. More women in the workforce. We need more women in the industry - as producers backing projects, as writers, as directors, as technicians. More women telling women stories.

3. More accepting of women of different ages - we need more working mothers and senior actresses. We need to be more welcoming of women who return to work post giving birth. Vanity cannot be restricted to women in their 20s. Vanity must be fair for all women.

4. We need more roles written for women - Korean dramas are very inclusive of women, we still need better roles written for female actors. We need women beyond the glitz and glamour, in more real and flawed avatars.

Finally, women should uplift themselves and other fellow women. May our tribe increase.

