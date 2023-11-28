Seo Yi Seo confirmed to appear in upcoming medical drama Wise Resident Life alongside Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah and Kang You Seok

Emerging talent Seo Yi Seo is making waves in the entertainment scene, securing a role in the upcoming tvN drama Wise Resident Life following his performance in the KBS drama one-act play. Debuting with Overlap Knife Knife, the eighth installment of KBS's Drama Special 2023, Seo Yi Seo is poised for a dynamic acting career as he officially joins the cast of the anticipated tvN series Wise Resident Life set to premiere next year.

Seo Yi Seo’s role in the drama

Joining the cast of tvN's Wise Resident Life as his next venture, Seo Yi Seo steps into a drama that unfolds the authentic tales of hospital life and friendships among professors and residents at a university hospital. Serving as a spin-off to the acclaimed Hospital playlist, the series casts Seo Yi Seo in the role of Park Jun Seok, a fourth-year resident specializing in emergency medicine. ​​​​​​Excitement is building as Seo Yi Seo is expected to bring a unique character to life with a passionate performance that smoothly transitions across genres, from Overlap Knife Knife to Wise Resident Life.

Seo Yi Seo in Overlap Knife Knife

Initially, Seo Yi Seo is set to feature in the drama Overlap Knife Knife, an adaptation of the eponymous original novel. This fantasy thriller unfolds as two individuals, determined to shield their loved ones, manipulate time to confront destiny. Within the narrative, Seo Yi Seo takes on the role of Chan Seok, who evolves into the love interest of the female lead, Yeon Hee played by Jo A Ram. Seo Yi Seo skillfully embodies the character's gentle and warm attributes as he rescues her from peril. Of particular note is his commitment to showcasing his acting prowess, demonstrating passionate performances that elevate character nuances through adept vocalization and nuanced eye expressions.

Meanwhile, Seo Yi Seo's performance in the UHD KBS Drama Special 2023 one-act play Overlap Knife Knife is slated to air on KBS 2TV on December 2. Additionally, his upcoming drama project, tvN's Wise Resident Life, is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2023.

