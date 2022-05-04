Seohyun & Na In Woo are all smiles in poster for upcoming fantasy romance series ‘The Jinx’s Lover’

KBS2’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama, ‘The Jinx’s Lover’ (literal title) has shared its first poster! Starring Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Na In Woo in the lead roles, the upcoming fantasy romance series is based on a webtoon of the same name. Currently scheduled to premiere in June 2022, ‘The Jinx’s Lover’ follows a poor man with an unlucky fate, whose life turns around after meeting the goddess of fortune.

Na In Woo will be taking on the role of Gong Soo Kwang, a fish seller with a special jinx who has accepted his unfortunate fate. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun will be playing the role of Seul Bi, the goddess of fortune, who has a special ability which allows her to see the future of the person she touches.

The newly released poster shows Gong Soo Kwang and Seul Bi making a getaway in a car that’s marked with the words “Lucky Fish Store”. Seul Bi holds an adorable dog in her arms, and the two leads are all smiles as a group of people stare after them, looking shocked. The bright blue sky and soft pink cherry blossoms add to the sweet and romantic vibe of the poster.

Check out the poster for KBS2’s ‘The Jinx’s Lover’, below:

The production team of ‘The Jinx’s Lover’ also shared, “A woman with a mysterious ability to see the future and a man with a special jinx will meet and bring forth a fresh romance.” They added, “Along with the unique story, [viewers] will be able to see a more three-dimensional drama with the acting of the lead actors and supporting actors, who have perfectly become one with their characters, so we ask that you please show lots of interest and love.”

Stay tuned for more updates about ‘The Jinx’s Lover’!

