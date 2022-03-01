Seohyun & Na In Woo starring webtoon-based drama finishes filming

Starring Na In Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun , KBS’s upcoming fantasy romance series will reportedly air in the first half of 2022. Based on a webtoon, ‘ The Jinx’s Lover ’ (literal translation) follows the story of an unfortunate man who ends up meeting the goddess of fortune.

KBS’ upcoming series features Seohyun as Seul Bi, who has the mysterious ability to see the future of the person who touches her hand. She escapes her secret room out of curiosity about her past, and dreams about a world that she has never experienced after she spends a dream-like day with Gong Soo Kwang (Na In Woo).

Meanwhile, Na In Woo stars in ‘The Jinx’s Lover’ as Gong Soo Kwang, a fish seller with a special jinx. He is a character who loses everything and starts to live a completely different life, after spending a day with Seul Bi (Seohyun).

‘The Jinx’s Lover’ is set to show the sweet chemistry between these two characters, with one being a human man who accepts his unhappy life to be his fate, and the other being a goddess who jumps out of an unknown world to solve his curse.

Reportedly, ‘The Jinx’s Lover’ completed its filming schedule at the end of December last year, and is gearing up to meet viewers in the first half of 2022. The series is set to feature a star-studded cast, including Seohyun, Na In Woo, Jeon Kwang Ryeol, Ki Do Hoon, Kim Dong Myung, Lee Ho Jung, Choi Jung Woo, and more.



