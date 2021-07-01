Seohyun is positively considering a role in the upcoming drama The Jinx’s Lover opposite Na In Woo

If she agrees to the part, she will be playing a goddess of fortune who meets an unlucky man while fighting her fate. Read more to know about it.

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun is in talks to take part in the new fantasy romance drama ‘The Jinx’s Lover’. This will be her return to the small screen after the drama ‘Private Lives’ and ‘Hello Dracula’ in 2020. The Jinx’s Lover is a story about Gong Soo Kwang - a man whose luck has always failed him. Gong Soo Kwang is a brewer who runs a craft beer store and begins to live a simple life since everything always goes wrong for him. Nevertheless, he has come to terms with it and is a calm and collected person. This changes when he meets Lee Seul Bi who is the goddess of fortune. Lee Seul Bi is escaping to fight her own fate and she comes to the real world for that.

Seohyun is offered the role to play the female lead Lee Seul Bi. If she accepts it, she will be starring opposite Na In Woo who has been confirmed for the role of Gong Soo Kwang. The fantasy romance drama is going to be directed by Yeon Sang Ho who has worked with Na In Woo in ‘River Where The Moon Rises’. Yeon Sang Ho was extremely impressed by Na In Woo’s work and dedication in that drama which compelled him to offer In Woo a role in The Jinx’s Lover.

Seohyun’s agency Namoo Actors has indicated that Seohyun is optimistic about accepting the offer but she has not officially confirmed it. Currently, Seohyun is filming the horror and action film ‘Holy Night: Devil Hunters’.

