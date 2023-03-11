Seojin’s: BTS’ V has the best reaction when he receives the sweetest message from an ARMY in Mexico

In the tvN entertainment program 'Seojin's', which aired on the afternoon of the 10th, the second day of business, when the last intern Choi Woo Sik joined, was included. On the second day of the business, which was already crowded with customers, intern Choi Woo Sik joined 'Seojin's' like a savior. As soon as Choi Woo Sik arrived without a welcome ceremony, he was in charge of washing the dishes and showed the aspect of a career intern.

V’s interaction in Seojin’s:

Afterwards, CEO Lee Seo Jin found a note while cleaning up the place where the guest had left, and delivered it to Choi Woo Sik, saying, "Take it to Taehyung." The note Lee Seo Jin found was a note left by a customer who had written "I love you Kim Taehyung" in English quietly before leaving the meal. V, who received a note from Choi Woo Sik, checked the note, covered his mouth, burst into laughter, and drew attention with a delighted look. Meanwhile, tvN's entertainment program 'Seojin's' is a program that shows the process of Lee Seojin, who was promoted from director of 'Youn's Kitchen' in the past to president, opening and running a small snack bar abroad, and is broadcast every Friday at 8:50 pm KST.

BTS' V's 'Christmas Tree' surpassed 245 million streams in the shortest time in K-OST history on Spotify, the world's largest music platform, shining the reputation of 'OST King to Trust and Listen'. The streaming record for 'Christmas Tree' broke through 245 million on February 27 and surpassed 248 million on March 5. 'Christmas Tree' was selected as the 'Most Streamed K-OST' at the 2022 Spotify Year-End Report, proving its global popularity and powerful music source power.

Both 'Sweet Night' and 'Christmas Tree', the most streamed K-OSTs on Spotify, are breaking amazing records with V's solo songs. 'Christmas Tree' was her first Korean OST to enter the Billboard singles main chart, HOT 100, and her first Korean solo song to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's US Digital Song Sales chart, drawing worldwide attention. In Korea, he became the first male idol solo to top the Melon Weekly Popularity Award for four consecutive weeks, and proved his popularity by setting the highest record for male idol solo in the year charted in the 2022 Melon Annual TOP100.

ALSO READ: Crash Course In Romance’s Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho top March Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings

Advertisement